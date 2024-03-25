A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a Houston hotel following the tragic discovery of a missing 8-year-old girl in the pool area at the DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow.

According to the lawsuit, the family rented a room to enjoy a day of swimming with her family when 8-year-old Aliyah Lynette Jaico, who family members said loved to swim, was "violently sucked into a 12 to 16 inch unsecured open gap in the swimming pool flow system of the hotel’s lazy river."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Girl, 8, who went missing after swimming in Houston hotel pool found dead in pipe: police

The lawsuit stated that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aliyah was swimming with her family when she suddenly disappeared in the lazy river.

Aliyah's mother was said to be frantically looking for her child when at 5:20 p.m., the mother requested the hotel management look at the video surveillance footage.

The lawsuit states that hotel management denied her request and explained that police would have to be present to view video surveillance.

Then by around 5:45 p.m., the lawsuit stated the mother called 911 and reported Aliyah missing.

A major search, which included Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch and the police, was finally granted access to view the security footage where it was discovered that Aliyah went underwater and never emerged, the lawsuit stated.

A team was then put together to drain the pool and video cameras were attached to 20-foot poles to inspect the pipes when her body was discovered wedged in the pipes of the malfunctioning pool equipment, the lawsuit said.

