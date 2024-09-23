Missing child found in Katy, authorities seeking additional information

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a boy found alone in Katy on Monday afternoon.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Authorities said the boy, who is said to be between three and five years old, was found alone in the 4300 block of Tristan Ridge Lane.

If you have any information on who the child is, the parents, or next of kin, you're asked to call 911 or (713) 221-6000.