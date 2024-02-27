Houston art and music lovers, Miller Outdoor Theatre has released its programs for the 2024 season!

The venue located in Hermann Park is back with all free shows and performances set to kick off on March 29.

From Motown music favorites to Broadway, Latin, and everything in between, there is something for everybody to enjoy if you want to get out for a night at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. There will even be performances such as Samara Joy and Classic Albums Live as well as the annual standards Houston Ballet and Houston Symphony.

"We look forward to welcoming audiences back on the Hill as we kick off the 2024 season next month," said Managing Director Claudia de Vasco, whose tenure overseeing Miller Theatre Advisory Board’s programming efforts began January 1. "Miller Outdoor Theatre has a storied history of offering a diverse range of exceptional arts programming, and I’m thrilled to join the tradition of bringing high-caliber performances to Houstonians for free as we look toward the next 100 years."

The full list of shows and programs is below.



Miller Outdoor Theatre Calendar (March–August 2024):

Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia: March 29 – 8 p.m.

Romance! Produced by the Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra: March 30 – 8 p.m.

ALICE – A Dance Theater Romp Produced by Open Dance Project: April 5 – 8 p.m.

360 ALLSTARS: April 6 – 8 p.m.

Carmela Full of Wishes Produced by Magik Theatre: April 9-10 – 11 a.m.

Voctave: The Corner of Broadway & Main Street: April 12 – 8:15 p.m.

Houston's Got Bollywood - Once Upon a Time to Happily Ever After Produced by Moksh Community Arts: April 13 – 8:15 p.m.

My First Orchestral Concert Produced by Prelude Music Foundation: April 16–17 – 11 a.m.

Chinese Folktales: Wit and Wisdom of the Ancestors Produced by Dance of Asian America and Express Children’s Theatre: April 19 – 8:15 p.m.

23rd Annual "Noche Caliente" Featuring David Sánchez Produced by Diaz Music Institute: April 20 – 8:15 p.m.

The Philly Soul Sound Vol. 4 Produced by Community Music Center Houston: April 27 – 8:15 p.m.

Panto U.S.A. Presents Beauty and The Beast: April 30–May 1 – 11 a.m.

Joey’s Pop Up Party Featuring National Recording Artist Joey Produced by Diaz Music Institute: May 2 – 11 a.m.

Wells Fargo Presents Cinco de Mayo At Miller Featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los: May 3 – 8:15 p.m.

Dancing on Steel Produced by The San Jacinto Community College Steel Band: May 4 – 8:15 p.m.

A Night of Celebration Produced by Houston Ballet: May 10–11 – 8 p.m.

Madame Butterfly Produced by Houston Grand Opera: May 17–18 – 8 p.m.

Dancin’ In The Street: Motown and More Revue Produced by Bacement Foundation For The Arts: May 23–25 – 8:15 p.m.

Samara Joy: May 31 – 8:30 p.m.

The 35th Annual Accordion Kings and Queens Produced by Texas Folklife: June 1 – 7 p.m.

Express Theatre’s Hilltop Festival for Children: June 4–6 Chinese Folktales: Wit and Wisdom of the Ancestors Produced by Express Children’s Theatre and Dance of Asian America: June 4 – 11 a.m. Celebration! Black History From Ancient Africa to Modern Day Houston Produced by Express Children’s Theatre: June 5 – 11 a.m. Frida’s Fiesta Produced by Express Children’s Theatre: June 6 – 11 a.m.

Chinese Folktales: Wit and Wisdom of the Ancestors Produced by Express Children’s Theatre and Dance of Asian America: June 4 – 11 a.m.

Celebration! Black History From Ancient Africa to Modern Day Houston Produced by Express Children’s Theatre: June 5 – 11 a.m.

Frida’s Fiesta Produced by Express Children’s Theatre: June 6 – 11 a.m.

The Baroque-Carnatic Connection Produced by Silambam Houston: June 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Tango, Joropo, Danzas y Mas! Produced by Aperio, Music of The Americas: June 8 – 8:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Presents Juneteenth: A Musical Journey Through Eras: June 14–15 – 8 p.m.

Jack and The Beanstalk Produced by Ensemble Theatre: June 18–19 – 11 a.m.

The King Cole Legacy Experience Produced by Dinkins Music and Arts Foundation: June 21 – 8:30 p.m.

Classic Albums Live Performs Aretha Franklin – Aretha’s Gold: June 22 – 8:30 p.m.

Silver Celebration Produced by Houston Contemporary Dance Company: June 28 – 8:30 p.m.

Hollywood Rhapsody Produced by Texas Medical Center Orchestra: June 29 – 8:30 p.m.

Star Spangled Salute Presented by Truist and Produced by Houston Symphony Fireworks Courtesy of Miller Theatre Advisory Board: July 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Summer Symphony Nights Presented by Truist Produced by Houston Symphony: July 12-13, 19 & 20 – 8:30 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: August 1–10

Houston Shakespeare Festival: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Produced by University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance and The Kathrine G. McGovern College of The Arts: August 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9 – 8:15 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Romeo & Juliet Produced by University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance and The Kathrine G. McGovern College of The Arts: August 2, 6, 8 & 10 – 8:15 p.m.

To see more details on the Miller Outdoor Theatre programming, click here. A live stream will be offered on select nights.