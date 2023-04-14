A Galveston resident has been sentenced to prison for an aggravated robbery of a Whataburger employee.

39-year-old Michael James Broussard was sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for assaulting an off-duty employee leaving work in June 2022.

Police say Gilbert Rivera was walking home in the early morning hours after his shift at Whataburger on June 11, 2022, on Stewart Road in Galveston. Rivera was going down 69th Street when he heard a man, now identified as Broussard, say "stop" and press something to his back.

Broussard tried to take Rivera's Waller but it was attached to a chain on Rivera's belt. The two men got into an altercation and Broussard hit Rivera in the back of his head multiple times with the butt of his gun.

Rivera called the police and Broussard ran from the scene, officials say.

Officers with Galveston PD found Broussard nearby, and he was identified by Rivera as the man who attacked him. Officers arrested Broussard he was charged with aggravated robbery.

The trial for the case began on Monday and Rivera testified.

The jury saw evidence from prosecutors Casey McKim and Shannon Donnelly showing Broussard had Rivera's blood on him, as proven by DNA evidence. However, Broussard testified in his own defense and claimed he and Rivera only got in a fistfight, but the physician who treated Rivera’s injuries testified that Rivera’s head wound could only have been caused by a heavy, blunt object, according to court records.

McKim also argued that everything the victim stated was corroborated by other evidence.

Broussard was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Broussard was shown to have an extensive criminal history by prosecutors. The crimes included the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The same day, Broussard was sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He must serve at least fifteen years before he is eligible for parole.