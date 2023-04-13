An arrest was made more than two weeks after a teen was killed in Galveston, officials say.

The Galveston Police Department say they arrested Darius Geters, 19, from Texas City on Thursday and charged him with the murder of a 15-year-old in the 2900 block of Avenue M ½ in Galveston.

According to officials, police were called to address after reports of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on March 26.

Officers found a 15-year-old teen boy with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Galveston Police Criminal Investigations Division with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident and Geters was charged for the murder with a recommended bond of $250,000.

Geters was reportedly taken to the Galveston County Jail for booking without further incident.