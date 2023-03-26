Galveston teen shot: 15-year-old found dead, police looking for information
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led to a teenager's death overnight Sunday in Galveston.
Police said in a press release they were called to the 2900 block of Avenue M ½ for a shooting around 1:45 a.m.
Responding officers found an unidentified 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial details are the shooter(s) are still at large and were driving a white 4-door sedan.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 409-765-3779 or anonymously through Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-765-TIPS.