Authorities are piecing together what led to a teenager's death overnight Sunday in Galveston.

Police said in a press release they were called to the 2900 block of Avenue M ½ for a shooting around 1:45 a.m.

Responding officers found an unidentified 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial details are the shooter(s) are still at large and were driving a white 4-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 409-765-3779 or anonymously through Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-765-TIPS.