Back to school means students are getting all their school supplies together and Memorial City Mall is hosting an all-month-long campaign,

Throughout August, MetroNational is raising awareness for students in need of backpacks and other school supplies and Memorial City Mall is joining the campaign by encouraging shoppers to make a donation to the Spring Branch Education Foundation’s (SBEF) Project School Supplies.

MetroNational will match every donation made by shoppers during the campaign, doubling the impact of every donation, up to $10,000.

From Aug. 1 to 31, the mall will also be offering events to celebrate the return of the school season.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Memorial City Mall will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day with gifts for teachers starting at 11 a.m., while supplies last.

The Ice Rink at the mall will host Ice Skate & Groove on Aug. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and includes pizza, cookies, drinks, skates, giveaways, and more. All proceeds from the event will be donated to SBEF.

Don’t miss out on Tax-Free Shopping on Aug. 12, backpacks and school supply giveaways on Aug. 19, and your last chance for back-to-school essentials on Aug. 26.

The fun doesn’t stop there as shoppers will have the chance to win a $1,000 Shopping Spree. Memorial City Mall visitors can find QR codes placed throughout the mall to enter the contest for free. If you make a donation to SBEF, you’ll also get an additional entry.

To buy tickets to Ice Skate & Groove, click here.