Children's Museum of Houston offering free back-to-school immunizations

The Children's Museum of Houston is offering free immunizations as students prepare to head back to school.

According to a release, Children’s Museum Houston, Texas Children’s Pediatrics, and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Houston/Galveston have joined forces to provide free back-to-school immunizations every Free Family Night Thursday in August.

Limited spots available by appointment only, and there are requirements that have to be met to get an appointment.

Children must qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program (no insurance, have insurance that does not cover vaccines, or have Medicaid).

Parents and guardians must bring child’s immunization records and must accompany child .

For children, 0 to 18 years of age, who need immunizations.

Please call Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program at (832) 824-6355 to make a reservation.