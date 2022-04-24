MD Anderson receives more than $10 million in grants for cancer research

Big things are coming to help researchers fight cancer!

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was recently awarded more than $10 million in grants to support collaborative research.

The grants were funded by Break Through Cancer, which is part of $50 million in grants made to teams across five cancer research centers including MD Anderson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT.

Through this recent $10 million grant, research teams will be working to advance novel interception and treatment strategies that will improve outcomes for several cancer types, especially those that are under examined like pancreatic, ovarian, and glioblastoma (GBM) cancer.

"Collaborative team science is the cornerstone of our work at MD Anderson, with the goal of advancing breakthroughs that can improve patients’ lives. We also know that to make real progress, our research cannot stand alone," Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., MD Anderson’s chief scientific officer said in a press release. "Break Through Cancer’s unique approach unites some of the greatest minds in cancer research to better understand disease mechanisms underlying currently intractable cancers. Through this work, we hope to drive real impact and innovation."

