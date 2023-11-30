Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, is hosting a mayoral runoff forum featuring U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas State Senator John Whitmire. The forum will be held on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the BakerRipley Ripley House Campus located at 4410 Navigation Blvd.

Dr. Ruth López Turley, director of Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research and professor of sociology, will serve as the moderator.

The forum aims to address issues important to various communities, including the Near Northside, East End, the area around the Ship Channel, and others within Precinct 2.

Left: State Senator John Whitmire (Photo by Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images); Right: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Dr. López Turley has prepared topics for discussion, and audience members will also have the opportunity to pose questions to the candidates.

The event is open to the press and will be live-streamed on Precinct 2's social media channels. Due to limited capacity, community members interested in attending are strongly encouraged to register on the Precinct 2 online registration page for events at Ripley House or by visiting the provided link.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia expressed his enthusiasm for the forum, stating, "I am excited to welcome Rep. Jackson Lee and Sen. Whitmire to this candidate forum. This community forum will provide an opportunity for both to make their case to Precinct 2 voters."