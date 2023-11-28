On Monday night, FOX 26 hosted a debate for the Houston Mayoral runoff with candidates John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee.

Both Whitmire and Jackson Lee answered questions Houston voters had ahead of the runoff election being held on Saturday, Dec. 9.

In a poll during the debate, we asked viewers who they believed was winning the debate as it went on.

More than 1,000 viewers voted, with 60% believing Jackson Lee was winning the debate and 40% siding with Whitmire.

However, following the debate on Monday night, FOX 26 asked viewers who they believe won the debate after it was over.

Of those who voted, 84% of viewers said Whitmire won the debate while 16% were in favor of Jackson Lee.

