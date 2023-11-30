Houston runoff: Reported dispute at polling location involving District D finalists, precinct workers involved

article

Multiple units are outside of a polling location in Houston following a reported dispute between Houston City Council District D Finalists.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Details about what happened haven't been released, but District D incumbent Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and challenger Travis McGee were involved in the dispute.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Precinct workers at the facility were also said to be involved.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.