Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture collect donations for Kentucky tornado relief
HOUSTON - Gallery Furniture is collecting donations for tornado survivors in Kentucky.
On Tuesday, workers with the City of Houston delivered relief supplies they've collected. Kroger also donated 50,000 bottles of water.
City of Houston employees and Kroger representatives deliver donations to Gallery Furniture for survivors of the Midwest tornadoes.
Gallery Furniture has already delivered six trucks to Kentucky and plans to send many more.
Mattress Mack tells us they'll be taking donations until about January 3.
For a list of items that are in high demand, visit https://www.galleryfurniture.com/kentucky-relief.html
