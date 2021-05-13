March and rally to be held for Pamela Turner in Baytown on Thursday

National civil rights leaders will be in Baytown on Thursday for a rally and march for Pamela Turner.

She was shot and killed two years ago by a Baytown police officer.

We don’t expect to hear from any Baytown officials today, as they said they won’t be commenting on the case due to litigation. But we are sure to hear from Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Pamela Turner’s family.

Her family, along with the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and families of other police shooting victims from across the country are expected to make an appearance at this rally as well.

The purpose of Thursday’s rally is a call for justice for Pamela Turner on the two-year anniversary of her death. It was on this day in 2019 that Turner was shot and killed by Baytown Police Officer Juan Delacruz while the two struggled over the officer’s taser.

Delacruz is charged with aggravated assault in that incident. He remains with the department on administrative duty, but Turner’s family and their attorney are asking for him to be fired.

The rally is set to begin at noon, in a parking lot across from 1601 Garth Road in Baytown.