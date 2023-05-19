Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened after a car drove into a home in Clear Lake and caught fire.

The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department both responded to reports about a car driving into a home in southeast Houston at Manorhill and Kelbrook Drive.

The call was upgraded after the car caught on fire and the fire extended to the front of the house.

Tyler Vertrees said he woke up to a loud boom and ran outside to see what happened. Vertrees said he saw his mom running out and thought she was trying to chase her dog and when they got to the end of the street, he saw the car inside their neighbor's home and saw a few flames before the fire department arrived.

George Nicasio with HFD said they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Judy Verdusco said she and her husband ran outside and saw the home catch fire from the crash. "I'm still shaky," she said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury and no injuries were reported to the driver or residents.

Nicasio said the situation is unique, and they did request an Arson team to investigate.

Officials are still trying to determine what led to the incident.