Montgomery County officials are searching for a suspect who led deputies on a chase.

According to Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday and the vehicle failed to stop, then led deputies on a chase.

The deputy chased the car to Highway 242 in the Pinewood subdivision near the Northcrest Ranch subdivision, officials say.

Constable Hayden said there were two suspects in the car and they were able to detain the passenger to put in custody, but the driver ran into the woods.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 5'6" to 5'9" He was last seen wearing a white t0shirt and black shorts, but Hayden says they found his shirt in the woods, so he is possibly shirtless or changed clothes somewhere.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden, Pct. 4)

Authorities discovered the vehicle they were driving to be stolen and belonged to a first-responder EMT. Drugs were also found in the vehicle, officials say.

Multiple agencies are currently searching for the male.