Man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in NW Harris Co.: authorities

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.  

Authorities said the shooting occurred at the 9500 block of Walnut Glen Drive, around 5:15 p.m.  

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been detained in connection with the deadly shooting.  

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.  

No additional information was released by authorities.  