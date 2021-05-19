Man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in NW Harris Co.: authorities

article

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at the 9500 block of Walnut Glen Drive, around 5:15 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been detained in connection with the deadly shooting.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No additional information was released by authorities.