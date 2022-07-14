Man who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend charged with assaulting family member

article

A Houston man is charged after he allegedly stabbed a mother while her few-months-old baby was also in the apartment.

Leonardo Jose Acosta Perez, 32, was charged with assaulting a family member after he stabbed the 36-year-old mother of his child on Tuesday, July 12.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend in Houston apartment; woman hospitalized

Houston Police Department officers received a call about an assault at an apartment complex at 9109 Fondren Road in southwest Houston around 1:50 a.m.

Reports stated that Perez arrived at the mother's apartment and demanded she let him see their infant son. She asked Perez to leave multiple times, but he refused and forced himself into the apartment.

Perez told her he had a gift for their son and then pulled out a knife. He reportedly stabbed the mother multiple times.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting at Harris County apartment complex, authorities investigating

Initial reports stated that the mother's sister attempted to stop him, but she was cut in the process. The sister's husband arrived at the apartment and saw Perez strangling the mother. He hit him with a baseball bat and held him until the police arrived.

The mother was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later released.

Paramedics took Perez to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center to be hospitalized. He will be taken to jail once he is released.