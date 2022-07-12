Police: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend in Houston apartment; woman hospitalized

Police say a man was detained after forcing his way into a southwest Houston apartment and stabbing his ex-girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene in the 9100 block of Fondren around 1:50 a.m.

According to police, officers learned that a woman’s ex-boyfriend had gone to the apartment and started knocking on the door and trying to get in. Police say he eventually forced entry into the apartment and attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

During the attack, police say the ex-girlfriend’s sister intervened and was also cut.

Police say the sister’s husband then arrived at the scene and struck the suspect in the head with a baseball bat.

Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the victim’s sister was treated at the scene by EMS.

The investigation continues.