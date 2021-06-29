Man shot while sitting on his porch in Richmond

article



A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was shot on his porch early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the 11000 block of Winchester Drive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say the man was sitting on his porch smoking a cigarette when a vehicle stopped outside of the home. According to police, two males were in the vehicle.

Authorities say one suspect called the resident’s name and started firing shots at him.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.