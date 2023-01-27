The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his car at a Harris County apartment complex on Thursday night, officials say.

Deputies initially responded to a discharge of firearms call in the 100 block of Hollow Tree around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old man shot in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Hollow Tree.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man does not live at the complex, and it is unclear at this time why he was there.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Responding deputies were unable to locate witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.