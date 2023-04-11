article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in an evening shooting.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Chartres Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, he later died at the hospital.

Police said the victim was riding his bicycle southbound on Chartres and believe he got into some type of altercation with another unknown person.

Authorities said they are looking for surveillance video and witnesses as their investigation is ongoing.