A man's body was recovered from the San Jacinto River after witnesses reported that he jumped in to rescue a woman who was in distress.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road in Crosby, near Beaumont Highway.

Harris County Sheriff's Office's dive team and Marine units responded to 1927 Gulf Pump Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Witnesses at the scene shared that a woman was swimming in the San Jacinto River when a strong current began to pull her away from the shore, prompting her cries for help.

Emergency crews discovered the body of a man in the San Jacinto River.

In a heroic act, the unidentified man and other men dived into the water to rescue the woman. Although the woman was safely returned to shore, the man did not resurface, county officials say.

According to reports, the man did not know the woman prior to the incident.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man's body was recovered by HCSO dive team members around 1:17 a.m.