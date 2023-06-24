Harris County crash: 1 dead after pursuit ends in crash, 1 possible suspect still at-large

Harris County authorities are still looking for one suspect after a brief chase ends in a crash near I-10 East.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were in pursuit of what they believe to be four male suspects in a Dodge Hellcat stolen out of Houston police jurisdicstion. The suspect's car hit another vehicle before crashing and bailing out in the 12000 block of East Freeway near Federal.

Three of the suspects left on foot, but one suspect was possibly ejected from the car, officials say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division)

Authorities were able to apprehend two of the suspects that ran but one still remains at large.

The passengers hit in the other car were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

All westbound and inbound mainlanes of I-10 East are closed. Traffic is diverted to the feeder road and the right shoulder, says HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.

No deputies were reported injured.