Man linked to fatal shooting of couple, young girl in southwest Houston arrested

Police have a suspect in custody linked to the deaths of a young girl, 6, and her parents in southwest Houston.

Xavier Davis, 28, was arrested Thursday on unrelated family violence charges but is currently facing several charges for the death of 6-year-old Harmony Carhee and both her parents: Donyavia Lagway, 29, and Gregory Carhee, 35.

It all happened in the 12000 block of Fondren Rd. on Wednesday, when authorities found the couple and their child, shot to death. However, another child, 10, was found at the scene and was shot but is reported to be in stable condition.

Family members say the 10-year-old played dead until the shooter left, then she locked the door and FaceTimed her grandmother to let them know what happened before authorities were called to the scene.

Davis is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted.

