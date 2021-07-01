Girl, mother, man killed in southwest Houston shooting; another girl injured

Police say a man, a woman and a young girl were killed in a shooting in southwest Houston, and another girl was wounded.

Authorities are working to identify a suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting that was reported around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of Fondren Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say a girl had called a family member and told them she was shot. Officers responded to the scene and found the two adults and a girl, believed to be 5 to 7 years old, dead in the apartment.

A 10-year-old girl was also found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the woman is believed to be the mother of the two children. The man’s relationship with the others is unknown at this time.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and it is possible the victims knew the shooter.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large.

Anyone with information in the case can call the Houston Police Department.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

