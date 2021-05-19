Man killed in case of mistaken identity in Harris Co., search continues for 2 suspects

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, a 29-year-old man was gunned down while on his way home, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Eddie Clark’s car was shot at multiple times, he swerved hitting a parked car, and ultimately crashed into a tree.

They say Clark tried to escape by foot, but only made it to the end of the block where he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

Investigators tell FOX 26, the suspects had their eye on a similar car to what Clark was driving.

Close family friends were frustrated and angered over the loss of life of their good friend.

"They are very good people, that’s why it hurts so bad because he was such a good young man," said Mark Anthony Williams.

Four people have been charged in the death of Eddie Clark; all are family members. One of them, 19-year-old Joe Argueta appeared in PC court early Wednesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deadly shooting happened after the family ambushed a driver they believed was connected to a spree of crimes in their neighborhood.

"Who are you to be vigilantes, to just block him in like you’re the police," said Williams. "Just unbelievable, I just can't understand it."



Joe Argueta’s mother, Florinda Argueta, is in custody. She appeared in front of a magistrate judge Wednesday evening.

However, deputies are still looking for two of his family members wanted for murder, father, and uncle, Luis Argueta and Margarito Alcantar.

Residents in the Westminster Village Subdivision were shocked about what happened and are praying for the family.