Man injured in shooting outside of convenience store in NW Houston

Houston police say a man was shot while confronting two men who were acting suspiciously at a convenience store, and possibly stopped a robbery.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday at a convenience store near West 18th Street and Seaspray Court.

Police say the clerk was suspicious of two men who had come in fully masked up, wearing hoodies, weren’t touching anything and didn’t buy anything.

Around the same time, a man and a woman who know the clerk came in, and the two suspicious men left the store and went around to the side, police say.

According to HPD, the clerk pointed out the suspicious men to the people she knew, and the man went outside to check it out.

Police say the man who knew the clerk was concerned about her and confronted the men on the side of the store.

The man reportedly told police that within seconds the suspects brandished a weapon and shot him in the shoulder. They then left the scene.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to be OK.

Police say it appears that the man may have stopped a robbery.

There is no description of the suspects at this time, but police say they have good video.

