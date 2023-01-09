Police say they are speaking with a man who shot another man outside of a convenience store in west Houston.

The shooting was reported around midnight Monday in the 11200 block of Bissonnet Street.

According to police, the man shot another man who was trying to take his cellphone. Police say it’s unclear if it was a robbery or a dispute between the two men.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in grave condition, authorities say.

The Houston Police Department investigate a shooting on Bissonnet.

The shooter remained at the scene and was giving a statement to police, officials say.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to know if charges would be filed or if the case would be referred to a grand jury.