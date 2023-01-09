Man hospitalized after Houston shooting over cellphone on Bissonnet Street: police
HOUSTON - Police say they are speaking with a man who shot another man outside of a convenience store in west Houston.
The shooting was reported around midnight Monday in the 11200 block of Bissonnet Street.
MORE: Houston motorcycle, bicycle crash leaves 2 dead
According to police, the man shot another man who was trying to take his cellphone. Police say it’s unclear if it was a robbery or a dispute between the two men.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in grave condition, authorities say.
The Houston Police Department investigate a shooting on Bissonnet.
MORE: Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say
The shooter remained at the scene and was giving a statement to police, officials say.
Police said it was too early in the investigation to know if charges would be filed or if the case would be referred to a grand jury.