Two people are dead after a crash involving a bicycle and a motorcycle in Houston.

Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday at a bicycle path near the intersection of Palmer and McKinney.

MORE: Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say

According to police, a husband and wife were riding their bicycles in a crosswalk going across the trail when a motorcycle coming down McKinney struck the husband.

The Houston Police Department investigate a deadly crash on McKinney.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene, police say. The man on the bicycle also died at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was driving at a very high rate of speed before the crash.

MORE: 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County

"It's a tragedy, but it seems very avoidable. And from what witnesses are saying, that motorcycle was traveling at highway speeds on McKinney, so shouldn't have been going that fast. But the consequences were catastrophic for everybody involved," said Sgt. David Rose with the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division.

Police say, based on the initial investigation, it appears the couple on the bicycles had the right of way.