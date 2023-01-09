Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County.

North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to the crash and found an 18-wheeler flatbed upside down on the freeway. The driver was reportedly trapped but was rescued and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities on the scene of a crash on I-45 in Montgomery County.

The other 18-wheeler ended up between the freeway and the feeder road, but the driver was uninjured.

The southbound lanes are closed, and drivers are being detoured onto the feeder road