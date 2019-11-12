Man hands out coats downtown as cold weather hits Houston

As temperatures start to drop a little earlier than normal this year, Texans are already reaching out to those in need.

Guy Seanger lives in Dallas, but is a part-time Houstonian. Seanger tells FOX 26 he just wants to help those who are trying to make it through.

Seanger lives in Dallas and boarded his flight to Houston – this time with a large blue suitcase filled with coats, gloves and hats for homeless individuals in downtown Houston.

"I decided since the temperatures were going to drop, I would bring a bunch of old coats. And I talked to some of my friends back home to gather all the coats, so I could make sure I could bring them all down,” Seanger says.

While FOX 26 was live in downtown, we witnessed Seanger handing out the warm weather clothing.

“It’s cold, it’s cold, right. Everybody deserves to be warm," he tells FOX 26. “I want to make sure that everybody is out here being safe, warm and making the best of their situation."

Seanger tells us his good deed is not done yet. He has posted a sign and is talking to co-workers in hopes of gathering more coats to hand out tonight.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect for several counties at 9 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow.