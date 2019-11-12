Windy, cold morning for Houston area ahead of Freeze Warning tonight

People all around the Houston area are waking up to “feels like” temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday, with highs expected to only reach the mid-40s.

The morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Drizzle or very light sleet is possible. It will gradually clear this afternoon with highs in the 40s.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for several counties. The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Liberty, Harris, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria, and Galveston counties.

Remember to protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold.