Man found shot to death in vehicle in northeast Houston

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Laura Koppe Road.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in northeast Houston.

Authorities responding to the shooting in the 4600 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of a parked vehicle. Police say the man had been shot, and several casings were found on the scene.

Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect in the case.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

