Houston weather: Heat advisory continues Friday; heat index in 100s

The Brief Heat Advisory continues today Storms possible late today and Saturday Hot for Juneteenth and World Cup weekend



If you're heading outside, be sure to stay hydrated and cool as the Houston-area is under a heat advisory for Friday.

Dangerous heat sticks around

A Heat Advisory continues across Southeast Texas today as heat index values climb well above 100. Juneteenth events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Rain chances start to creep back

Rain chances remain limited for much of the day, but storms could develop north of Houston late today. Scattered showers and storms become possible around the area on Saturday, with brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in any stronger storms.

Steamy pattern holds into the weekend

Saturday’s World Cup game in Houston looks hot and humid outside of Houston Stadium with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely above 100. Father’s Day stays steamy as well, with only spotty storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week.