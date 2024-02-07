Man found shot in burning Coldspring home after being accused of molestation

51-year-old Mac Jackson was found in a burning Coldspring home with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

That's after Jackson was accused of touching a teen inappropriately.

Tim Keen, Chief Deputy San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, says Jackson's death is not officially ruled a homicide or suicide at this point.

"We treat any suspicious death as a homicide to begin with," he said.

The call for the fire came in as Jackson's girlfriend, Ashley, was at the sheriff's office with her teen daughter, filing the report against Jackson.

"A lot of shocking events all at once," she said.

She says she and Jackson had been together for six years, and she was shocked by what her daughter told her. She suspects that Jackson set the fires then killed himself.

"Anybody that knew him never would have thought he was capable of that, much less anything else," she said.

But Jackson's sister, Sonia Jackson Garrett, says she thinks this was a murder.

"It's not, it's not true. He wouldn't do that," she said. "It's not a suicide, it's a crime. A life was taken."

She says her brother was a dedicated father of four who had never, and would never, hurt a child.

She says the timeline of events surrounding his death doesn't add up to her, and she has reason to believe someone is behind his death.

"I want justice to be served for my brother, because the allegations against him just aren't true. A dead man can't speak for himself."

The autopsy report has yet to be released in the case.