A man was found shot dead outside a home in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.

Houston Police Department say it happened in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Ln. near East Orem Dr. around 8 a.m.

Whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting left the scene.

HPD homicide detectives are en route to the scene to investigate.

No other information is known at this time.

