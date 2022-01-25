Man found dead inside Houston Heights home from apparent gunshot

article

Police are investigating the death of a man, who was found dead inside a Heights home Tuesday afternoon.

The man was found at a residence in the 700 block of Allston Street just before 2 p.m.

Houston Police says the man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released any other information.

HPD homicide detectives are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.