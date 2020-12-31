Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in North Harris County, authorities investigating

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Photo from the scene in the 600 block of Kiley Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in North Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an in-progress call at the 600 block of Kiley Drive Thursday evening. 

Gonzalez said a young man, approximately 18 years old, was found dead in the roadway. 

Gonzalez stated that the man was shot along Kiley Drive. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities are asking anyone in the Remington Ranch community who may have heard, saw anything, or have any video to call (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, Gonzalez said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 