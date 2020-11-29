Man flown to hospital after 100-foot fall on cargo ship at the Port of Houston

Houston Fire rescued a man who took a 100-foot fall on a boat on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Houston Firefighters responded to the Port of Houston and located a male who fell off a ladder and down 100 feet into the cargo hold/ hull of a vessel.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Houston Fire requested their Technical Rescue (HR 11) and Rescue 42 to bring up the patient.

The male was flown to a nearby trauma center via Life Flight in an unknown condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS