Two personal injury law firms, Hilda Sibrian and Kherkher Garcia, LLP, have filed a lawsuit in Harris County against Chicas Cabaret after customer Juan Carlos Perez Giron was shot on December 9 by an alleged security guard at the strip club.

The lawsuit alleges the shooter was a security guard for Chicas Cabaret, a strip club with a history of violence, including another shooting in 2022.

According to the laws firms, a Chicas Cabaret security guard stopped Giron at its entrance on December 9 after he paid the cover charge. The security guard shot Perez Giron in the abdomen, without warning or provoking him, despite him stating he had paid and attempting to enter. Officials say after calling 911, Giron was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Currently, Giron is still in the hospital.

Jesus Garcia, Jr., founder of Kherkher Garcia, LLP, expressed concerns about patron safety, saying Chicas Cabaret should be held accountable.

As part of the lawsuit, Chicas Cabaret is accused of gross negligence for failing to maintain a safe premise, not having adequate security measures in place, not providing patron warnings, failing to inspect and discover defects, disregarding appropriate security measures and camera monitoring, and not training security personnel properly.