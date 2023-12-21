Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a major crash in north Houston.

Details are limited and preliminary at this time, but officials say Houston Police Department units and Harris County Sheriff's Office units were involved in a major crash near Little York Road that began as two separate chases.

CRIME: Drunken man breaks into stranger's house after deadly crash in Northwest Houston, according to deputies

According to those on the scene, Houston police were following a stolen vehicle when the driver crashed in an intersection with a patrol car.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Onscene Houston

Harris County Sheriff's Office units were pursuing another car that also crashed into the original Houston police scene, according to preliminary info.

All suspects involved are reported to be in custody.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

An officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we learn more.