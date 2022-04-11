Man driving with family fatally struck pedestrian in SW Houston: police

article

A driver who had his family in his pickup truck fatally struck a man who was crossing the road in southwest Houston, police say.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of S Kirkwood Road.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the roadway, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by the pickup truck. He died at the scene.

The driver, who had his wife and kids in the vehicle, remained at the scene, police say.

The driver was being evaluated to determine if he had any signs of intoxication.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say there is some video of the crash, but they were looking for more.

