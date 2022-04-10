Houstonians react after three road rage shootings claim lives over the weekend

Houston's drivers are reacting after three road rage shootings claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 Saturday night, near the intersection of Fry Road and Keith Harrow Blvd. Police arrived to find a car crashed into a pole, the driver suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene. Witnesses told police someone in a black ford focus or fiesta started shooting into the victim’s vehicle in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

"We have siblings we have children, we have parents it could be anybody" said Houstonian Tareq Shenaq.

The second shooting happened just before midnight Sunday, a woman was killed after someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving along Gulf Freeway in La Marque.

And around 2:30 Sunday morning a woman was shot in the leg while inside her car on Katy Fwy near T.C. Jester Blvd. She was transported to the hospital, we’re still waiting for an update on her condition.

These shootings add to the dozens of road rage shootings and death we’ve seen play out on Texas roads over the past few months.

"You really never know who you’re messing with when you’re driving on the roads and always engage peacefully, and you never know especially in Texas with all these open carry laws" said Shenaq.

While some residents believe stricter gun-laws may be the answer to stopping these random shootings, not everyone agreed.

"I don’t think it plays a role, i think people who want to do the wrong thing are going to do the wrong thing, unfortunately." one resident said.

So far no one has been arrested in connection to these shootings. Anyone with information should pick up the phone and call police or call crime-stoppers.