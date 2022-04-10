1 dead after front, rear passenger shoot at one another from inside car

article

Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, where two passengers shot at one another inside a car.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 9700 block of S Post Oak near NRG Stadium. That's where officials were called out for a reported shooting between two men sitting in the front and rear passenger side, respectively.

Officers say the men were shooting at each other from inside the car, but it's unclear what incited the shooting.

The rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the front passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver, only identified as a woman, was not injured, according to police.

An investigation remains underway.