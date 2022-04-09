Suspect hospitalized following shooting with Houston police in Acres Homes

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting involving a Houston police officer in Acres Homes, where a suspect was injured.

Details are limited, but we're told it happened in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Rd. near I-45 just before 6 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but we're told a suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

RELATED: Texas City officer-involved shooting under investigation

Advertisement

No other information has been released, as of this writing.