Texas City officer-involved shooting under investigation

An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Texas City on Friday afternoon.

According to the Texas City Police Department, police were called out to the 1100 block of 5th Avenue North in reference to a family disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim being threatened with a knife by a male subject.

The subject, who was later identified by Juan Benard Benavides Jr., 72, failed to comply with officers commands, police said.

That's when, according to police, one officer fired his weapon striking Benavides in the abdomen, which allowed the female victim to get free from Benavides without any further injuries.

EMS was called to the scene and took Benavides to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating.