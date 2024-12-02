Man dies after jumping into Houston bayou, rescue attempt to save him fails

A man has died after a rescue to save him was unsuccessful on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Details are limited, but the Houston Police Department said they responded to a "meet firefighter urgent" call just before 3:15 p.m. at 299 Louisiana Street.

According to the Houston Fire Department, a security guard called and reported that a man had jumped into a bayou at Buffalo Bayou Park, located at 299 Louisiana Street and Congress.

Five minutes after the call was received, firefighters arrived and made efforts to rescue the man, but he was pronounced dead, officials said.

It's unclear what made the man to jump into the bayou.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.