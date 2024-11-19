The Houston-area has had a disturbing series of bodies being found in and around the city's bayous since June. The incidents, which include suspected homicides and unexplained deaths, have sparked ongoing investigations.

Here are the 10 bodies that have been found in the area since this summer:

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

June 17: 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray found near West Rankin Road

Jocelyn Nungaray's body was found in a creek around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of West Rankin Road on June 17.

Court documents revealed harrowing details of Jocelyn Nungaray's death, including sexual assault. Franklin Jose Pena Ramos and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, charged with capital murder, accuse each other of the crime. Jocelyn was reportedly attacked near a bayou embankment after crossing paths with the two men. Both suspects are held on $10 million bonds.

June 29: Highway 6 near Barker Oaks Drive

A body was recovered from a bayou near 1704 South Highway 6 by the Houston Fire Department after a possible drowning report. The identity and circumstances remain under investigation.

July 1: Kenneth Cutting's body found in Buffalo Bayou

The search for Kenneth Cutting ended when his body was discovered in Buffalo Bayou near 3300 Swiney. Cutting had been at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar downtown and left just before midnight. He reportedly got into a disagreement with his two roommates, who were also with him that night. The argument continued as they drove east on I-10, culminating in Cutting being dropped off near Waco Street without his phone or wallet.

His family received a text from the roommates around 2 a.m. explaining the situation and immediately contacted Houston Police. No signs of trauma were noted and the death is still under investigation.

July 10: Hollister Road

A man's body was found in a retention pond near the Greens Bayou basin un the 14500 block of Hollister.

July 11: White Oak Bayou

Authorities recovered a body from White Oak Bayou near 1900 Studemont Street.

August 17: Hockley Street

A 30-year-old woman, reportedly stabbed, was found in Brays Bayou near the Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Her ex-boyfriend, Oscar Daniel Vega Espinoza, has been charged with murder and evidence tampering.

September 14: Brays Bayou

A fisherman spotted a man's body floating in Brays Bayou near 6900 Lawndale Street. The cause of death is unclear.

October 8: Two Bodies Found

Brays Bayou: A pedestrian flagged down an off-duty officer after noticing a man's body near 6900 Lawndale Avenue. White Oak Bayou: A woman's body was discovered near 1 North Main Street.

November 19: North York Street

A person with a gunshot wound was found in Buffalo Bayou near the 900 block of North York Street. Houston homicide detectives are investigating.