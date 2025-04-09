Magnolia residents continue to file complaints against Texas Water Utilities

Residents in the Durango Creek Subdivision in Magnolia say they are spending an average of $150 a month for water before they even turn a faucet.

Magnolia residents continue filing complaints against Texas Water Utilities

What they're saying:

"We all smell bad, because we can't afford to take a shower," said James Rooth.

James is kidding about that, but his Texas Water Utilities bill is no laughing matter.

"The water went up 30%. I don't understand that," he said. "Sewage went up 133%. I don't understand that."

"My water usage is $23.49," said Kovilska Stankovic. "And for that $23.49, I am paying $187 for an average bill."

Dig deeper:

A Texas Water Utilities customer, who asked that we nor show her face, says after she complained about a high bill, she was told a 5-gallon bucket test would be performed. But her camera captures the driver doing pretty much nothing.

When she told Texas Water Utilities that, she says she was told a supervisor would contact her. She says that's yet to happen.

Kimberly Osborne says Texas Water Utilities told the PUC, a sinkhole caused by a sewer leak had been repaired when that wasn't the case.

"It was massive, because it had eroded so far under the ditch, it was a danger issue at that point, so they're lying to you," Kimberly says she told the PUC.

The other side:

In response to this report, Texas Water Utilities sent a statement to FOX 26 late Wednesday night saying,

"Texas Water Utilities (TWU) acquired the Woodland Oaks district in November 2023. Under the previous owner, these residents experienced their last change in base rates prior to TWU in 2012. This practice of not adjusting rates by the previous owner kept water and wastewater rates artificially low, and delayed critical investment needs.



TWU has completed several wastewater and water system upgrade projects including replacing the effluent pumps, multiple lift station pumps, and valves as well as correcting electrical issues and addressing water treatment needs.

It is a difficult decision to increase rates. Our critical water and wastewater systems require critical investments, many of which are driven by regulatory compliance. To help our customers who are in need, we have customer assistance programs. Customers can find more info here - Need help paying your bill? - Your Local Utility.



Regarding your question about March/April bills, this time of year, we can see an increase in usage due to the warmer weather. When customers begin seasonal watering, etc. their water usage will increase. We are committed to customer service and encourage our customers to contact us directly at 866-654-7992 with any concerns so we can partner with them."